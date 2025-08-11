Tamil Nadu CM Backs Rahul Gandhi in Vote Theft Allegation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin supports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations against BJP. He accuses BJP of converting the Election Commission into a rigging tool and demands an independent probe. Stalin calls for the release of machine-readable voter rolls to protect democracy.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has thrown his support behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding allegations of vote theft by the BJP. He accused the ruling party of transforming the Election Commission into a 'poll rigging machinery,' demanding a full investigation into the claims.
Stalin emphasized that the DMK stands with Congress in opposing what he described as an assault on India's democratic process. 'We will not remain silent while the BJP dismantles our democratic institutions in broad daylight,' he stated in a social media post.
Furthermore, Stalin called for the immediate release of a complete, machine-readable voter roll for every state and an end to politically motivated deletions. He warned that the incident in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura was a deliberate effort to undermine the democratic mandate, as exposed by evidence presented by Rahul Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Dynamics: EPS Meets PM Modi Amid Renewed AIADMK-BJP Alliance
BJP's Winning Streak in Assam: Sonowal Confident of Another Term
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers
PM Modi hails Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' for democracy, says it predates UK's Magna Carta.
Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest