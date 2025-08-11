Left Menu

Assam's Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy Amid Allegations of Targeted Harassment

Assam's large-scale eviction operation, backed by the government, faces backlash from Congress and AIUDF. Accusations of targeting Muslims ignite tension, with calls for President's Rule. Eviction cleared illegal structures from over 50 hectares in Golaghat's Doyang Reserve Forest. BJP asserts ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached lands are crucial to Assam's survival.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:35 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam's recent eviction drive, described as an essential step for reclaiming encroached land, has ignited a political storm. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of mourning the removal of alleged infiltrators. In contrast, AIUDF claims the operation disproportionately targets Muslims, tarnishing law and order in the state.

The controversy intensified as AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam denounced the government's approach, alleging harassment of genuine Indian citizens, particularly Muslims. The extensive operation in Golaghat district's Doyang Reserve Forest cleared over 50 hectares of illegal settlements, with further actions planned.

Despite criticisms, Assam's BJP remains steadfast, asserting that the eviction drives are vital to preserving the state's integrity. The state's collaboration with Nagaland authorities ensured a smooth removal operation as the regional political discourse continues to heat up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

