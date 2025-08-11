Left Menu

Presidential Pardon: A New Chapter for Cho Kuk Amidst Political Turmoil

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung pardons former justice minister Cho Kuk, allowing a potential return to politics despite controversy. Cho, convicted of manipulating academic records, ignited public debate about fairness in education. The pardon draws mixed reactions, highlighting political divides and educational pressures.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a move sparking debate, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung issued a pardon for former justice minister Cho Kuk, who had been sentenced to two years for falsifying academic records to benefit his children. The decision, which also restores Cho's electoral rights, could reignite his political ambitions.

While Lee aimed to foster political unity by pardoning Cho and other public figures, including conservatives, his actions drew criticism from the People Power Party. They accused Lee of wielding presidential authority recklessly and undermining fairness by enabling Cho's release and potential political resurgence.

Cho, a prominent liberal ally, was among 2,188 recipients of pardons on Liberation Day, a symbolic date commemorating Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. The controversy surrounding Cho has fueled public discontent over educational inequality and dealt a blow to former President Moon Jae-in's administration.

