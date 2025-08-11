Presidential Pardon: A New Chapter for Cho Kuk Amidst Political Turmoil

In a move sparking debate, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung issued a pardon for former justice minister Cho Kuk, who had been sentenced to two years for falsifying academic records to benefit his children. The decision, which also restores Cho's electoral rights, could reignite his political ambitions.

While Lee aimed to foster political unity by pardoning Cho and other public figures, including conservatives, his actions drew criticism from the People Power Party. They accused Lee of wielding presidential authority recklessly and undermining fairness by enabling Cho's release and potential political resurgence.

Cho, a prominent liberal ally, was among 2,188 recipients of pardons on Liberation Day, a symbolic date commemorating Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule. The controversy surrounding Cho has fueled public discontent over educational inequality and dealt a blow to former President Moon Jae-in's administration.