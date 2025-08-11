Voter List Controversy: Assam CM Challenges Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over irregularities in the state's voters' lists, asserting that they include the names of deceased individuals and people residing elsewhere. This, despite reports of 100% polling from these regions.

Sarma advocates for a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to address these issues. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing a similar initiative in Bihar, where assembly elections loom.

Sarma emphasized the need to tally voter list names with Aadhaar numbers for accuracy, challenging Gandhi's inconsistency regarding electoral processes. The CM questioned if the errors exist, how Congress secured wins elsewhere.

