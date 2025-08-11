Left Menu

Voter List Controversy: Assam CM Challenges Rahul Gandhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reveals irregularities in voter lists, claiming the existence of deceased and relocated individuals in the records. He criticizes Rahul Gandhi for opposing electoral roll revisions in Bihar. Sarma advocates linking voter lists to Aadhaar for accuracy, challenging Gandhi's inconsistency on electoral fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:18 IST
Voter List Controversy: Assam CM Challenges Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over irregularities in the state's voters' lists, asserting that they include the names of deceased individuals and people residing elsewhere. This, despite reports of 100% polling from these regions.

Sarma advocates for a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to address these issues. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing a similar initiative in Bihar, where assembly elections loom.

Sarma emphasized the need to tally voter list names with Aadhaar numbers for accuracy, challenging Gandhi's inconsistency regarding electoral processes. The CM questioned if the errors exist, how Congress secured wins elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025