Nepal-India Summit: Strengthening Ties through Trade and Connectivity

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is scheduled for an official visit to India from September 16-17, according to Foreign Ministry sources. The visit aims to address trade, tourism, and connectivity, among other crucial topics.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba emphasized the importance of establishing direct flights between Nepalgunj and Delhi. She stated that this development would notably benefit Western Nepal's economy and infrastructure.

The upcoming discussions are set against the backdrop of Nepal's strategic reliance on India for transit and economic collaboration, with a shared border spanning over 1,850 km. This visit underscores the significant 'Roti Beti' bond between the two nations.

