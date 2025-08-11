Left Menu

Colombian Politics Rocked by Tragic Loss of Senator Miguel Uribe

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe passed away at age 39, two months after being shot at a campaign event. His death sparked reactions from multiple leaders who condemned political violence and called for peace and unity. The nation mourns this loss while demanding justice for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:28 IST
Colombian Politics Rocked by Tragic Loss of Senator Miguel Uribe

Tragedy struck Colombia as Senator Miguel Uribe succumbed to injuries sustained from being shot in the head at a campaign event two months prior. The 39-year-old senator's death drew widespread national and international reactions.

President Gustavo Petro expressed deep condolences, reflecting a nation in mourning. Vice President Francia Márquez stressed the need to build democracy through dialogue and respect, rejecting violence as a means of political expression.

Global figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also responded, emphasizing solidarity with Colombia and Uribe's family. Leaders called for accountability and peace, urging Colombians to unite against violence threatening the nation's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025