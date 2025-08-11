Colombian Politics Rocked by Tragic Loss of Senator Miguel Uribe
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe passed away at age 39, two months after being shot at a campaign event. His death sparked reactions from multiple leaders who condemned political violence and called for peace and unity. The nation mourns this loss while demanding justice for the attack.
Tragedy struck Colombia as Senator Miguel Uribe succumbed to injuries sustained from being shot in the head at a campaign event two months prior. The 39-year-old senator's death drew widespread national and international reactions.
President Gustavo Petro expressed deep condolences, reflecting a nation in mourning. Vice President Francia Márquez stressed the need to build democracy through dialogue and respect, rejecting violence as a means of political expression.
Global figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also responded, emphasizing solidarity with Colombia and Uribe's family. Leaders called for accountability and peace, urging Colombians to unite against violence threatening the nation's democracy.
