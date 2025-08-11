India's Stand on Peace: Modi's Diplomatic Dialogue Amid US-Russia Summit

As the US and Russia prepare for a pivotal summit on the Ukraine conflict, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his nation's commitment to peace. During a recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi highlighted India's dedication to pursuing a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the ongoing war.

President Zelenskyy praised Modi for India's support but subtly referenced India's procurement of Russian oil. He emphasized the need to limit Russian energy exports to reduce funding for military operations. This conversation takes place as US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.

Modi's conversation with Zelenskyy comes after discussions with Putin, reaffirming India's position for an end to the conflict through dialogue. Zelenskyy appreciated India's consistent stance on peace and expressed hope for a personal meeting with Modi during the UN General Assembly in September.