Left Menu

India's Stand on Peace: Modi's Diplomatic Dialogue Amid US-Russia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict in a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Ahead of an important US-Russia summit, Modi emphasized dialogue and diplomacy, while Zelenskyy urged limiting Russian energy exports to hinder war financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:00 IST
India's Stand on Peace: Modi's Diplomatic Dialogue Amid US-Russia Summit
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

As the US and Russia prepare for a pivotal summit on the Ukraine conflict, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his nation's commitment to peace. During a recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi highlighted India's dedication to pursuing a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the ongoing war.

President Zelenskyy praised Modi for India's support but subtly referenced India's procurement of Russian oil. He emphasized the need to limit Russian energy exports to reduce funding for military operations. This conversation takes place as US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.

Modi's conversation with Zelenskyy comes after discussions with Putin, reaffirming India's position for an end to the conflict through dialogue. Zelenskyy appreciated India's consistent stance on peace and expressed hope for a personal meeting with Modi during the UN General Assembly in September.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025