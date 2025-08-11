Left Menu

Trump Considers Marijuana Reclassification

President Donald Trump announced that his administration is evaluating the possibility of reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, which could lead to reduced criminal penalties. While no final decision has been made, Trump indicated that a decision might be forthcoming within weeks.

Updated: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:08 IST
Trump Considers Marijuana Reclassification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant potential policy shift, President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that his administration is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous substance. Such a move could lead to the easing of criminal penalties associated with its use.

Addressing the media from the White House briefing room, Trump stated that the decision is currently under review and could be finalized in the coming weeks, signaling a potential change in current drug policy.

Although the reclassification is still under consideration, this development marks a noteworthy moment in the ongoing debate over marijuana regulations and the criminal justice system. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

(With inputs from agencies.)

