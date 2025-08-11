Trump Considers Marijuana Reclassification

In a significant potential policy shift, President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that his administration is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous substance. Such a move could lead to the easing of criminal penalties associated with its use.

Addressing the media from the White House briefing room, Trump stated that the decision is currently under review and could be finalized in the coming weeks, signaling a potential change in current drug policy.

Although the reclassification is still under consideration, this development marks a noteworthy moment in the ongoing debate over marijuana regulations and the criminal justice system. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

