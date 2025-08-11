Political Tragedy: The Assassination of a Colombian Senator

Colombian Senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe passed away on Monday morning after being shot in the head during a campaign event. At 39, Uribe's death echoes a turbulent period of political violence that Colombia had not seen in decades, as confirmed by hospital officials.

Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, took to social media to announce his death and express her grief, highlighting the loss as reminiscent of past political turmoil driven by drug cartels. The attack aroused global frustration, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharing condolences and demanding justice for the family.

Authorities have arrested six individuals involved in planning the assassination, including a 15-year-old accused of carrying out the shooting. Uribe's political journey promised a shift in opposition leadership as he challenged President Gustavo Petro's administration on various fronts, from labor reforms to oil industry restrictions.

