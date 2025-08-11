Left Menu

Political Tragedy: The Assassination of a Colombian Senator

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a presidential hopeful, died at 39 after being shot during a campaign event in June. His death marks a tragic return of political violence in Colombia. International support and rewards are being offered for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:24 IST
Colombian Senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe passed away on Monday morning after being shot in the head during a campaign event. At 39, Uribe's death echoes a turbulent period of political violence that Colombia had not seen in decades, as confirmed by hospital officials.

Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, took to social media to announce his death and express her grief, highlighting the loss as reminiscent of past political turmoil driven by drug cartels. The attack aroused global frustration, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharing condolences and demanding justice for the family.

Authorities have arrested six individuals involved in planning the assassination, including a 15-year-old accused of carrying out the shooting. Uribe's political journey promised a shift in opposition leadership as he challenged President Gustavo Petro's administration on various fronts, from labor reforms to oil industry restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

