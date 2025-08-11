Controversy Unfolds: Harpreet Singh's Election Sparks Accusations

Giani Harpreet Singh, the former Akal Takht jathedar, has been elected president of a splinter faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, igniting a political row. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleges that Singh's actions defy the Akal Takht's decrees, potentially dividing the Sikh community.

Badal accuses Singh of aligning with anti-Sikh agencies, claiming that Singh's election is part of a broader conspiracy to weaken Punjab and its political landscape. He asserts that Singh's rise to leadership was facilitated by internal conspirators tied to central agencies.

During a protest against the AAP government's land-pooling scheme, Badal criticized Singh's role in a purported assassination attempt against him, stressing his commitment to the Akali Dal's mission. Badal promises to restore lands if his party regains power in 2027, attacking current government policies.

