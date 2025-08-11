Controversy Unfolds: Harpreet Singh's Election Sparks Accusations
Former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was elected president of a breakaway Akali faction, prompting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to accuse him of colluding with anti-Punjab agencies. Badal claims this move undermines the Khalsa Panth and vows to counteract the actions threatening the Akali Dal.
Giani Harpreet Singh, the former Akal Takht jathedar, has been elected president of a splinter faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, igniting a political row. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleges that Singh's actions defy the Akal Takht's decrees, potentially dividing the Sikh community.
Badal accuses Singh of aligning with anti-Sikh agencies, claiming that Singh's election is part of a broader conspiracy to weaken Punjab and its political landscape. He asserts that Singh's rise to leadership was facilitated by internal conspirators tied to central agencies.
During a protest against the AAP government's land-pooling scheme, Badal criticized Singh's role in a purported assassination attempt against him, stressing his commitment to the Akali Dal's mission. Badal promises to restore lands if his party regains power in 2027, attacking current government policies.
