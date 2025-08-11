Turmoil in Gaza: Rising Death Toll as Conflict Escalates

Violence surged in Gaza as Israeli forces reportedly killed at least 40 people, including journalists and aid seekers, according to local health officials. Witness accounts described discarding gunfire near distribution points, with many casualties, including children and infants.

Amidst this turmoil, the attack on Al Jazeera journalists has been labeled a 'targeted assassination' by the network and widely condemned by press freedom groups. These incidents have increased tension in the region and highlighted concerns over the safety and neutrality of journalists working in conflict zones.

Meanwhile, international entities are pushing for recognition of Palestinian statehood, urging a two-state solution as a means to halt the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)