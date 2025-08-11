AAP's Retreat: Punjab Land Pooling Policy Scrapped Amidst Protests

In a significant political move, the AAP government in Punjab has retracted its land pooling policy, a decision spurred by fervent protests from farmers and political adversaries. Initially touted as 'farmer-friendly', the policy faced severe backlash, being labeled as a 'land grabbing' scheme by critics.

The revocation comes amid mounting protests and as the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a temporary stay on the policy's implementation. Both farmers and opposition parties celebrated what they describe as a triumph for the state's people, highlighting that public pressure influenced the government's decision.

AAP officials, including Neel Garg, stressed the government's commitment to respecting farmers' voices, acknowledging the policy was politically disadvantageous. In response, Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reiterated AAP's dedication to farmer welfare and justified the withdrawal as prioritizing democratic principles and farmer interests.

