Rajanna's Political Odyssey: From Ministerial Seat to Misconceptions
Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna plans to travel to New Delhi to address misconceptions leading to his removal from ministerial duties. Expressing loyalty to the party, Rajanna voiced support for Rahul Gandhi's anti-'vote theft' campaign. His remarks had previously sparked internal controversy regarding Deputy Chief Minister appointments.
Senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, recently dismissed from his ministerial role, announced plans to visit New Delhi to clear misconceptions held by the party's leadership. In a press briefing, Rajanna expressed his unwavering loyalty to the Congress high command.
Rajanna's dismissal followed public remarks perceived as challenging the party's stance, particularly in alignment with Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' campaign. The comments contributed to internal tensions, including those concerning the influence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
His prior advocacy for appointing additional Deputy Chief Ministers from diverse communities further fueled controversy. Despite these challenges, Rajanna remains ambitious about leading the state Congress, currently under Shivakumar's extended tenure.
