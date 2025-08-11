Left Menu

Electoral Integrity Under Scrutiny: EC Counters Vote Theft Allegations

The Election Commission refuted allegations of 'vote theft' by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting transparency in Bihar's electoral rolls revision. The EC provided evidence, including political party testimonials, to support its claim. A recent protest by the opposition INDIA bloc highlighted these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Election Commission dismissed allegations of 'vote theft' made by Congress and its prominent leader, Rahul Gandhi, labeling them as 'factually incorrect.'

In response to the claims by opposition members during a protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the EC released a 'factcheck,' reiterating its commitment to transparency.

Providing evidence in its defense, the Commission shared documents and video testimonials from political parties, emphasizing the transparency of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

