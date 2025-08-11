Left Menu

Opposition MPs Detained Amid Protest Over Bihar Electoral Rolls

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticized the Election Commission for allegedly misjudging public sentiment and detaining opposition MPs during a protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The protest, involving leaders like Rahul Gandhi, sought to highlight what they termed 'vote chori' and saw MPs briefly detained.

Opposition MPs Detained Amid Protest Over Bihar Electoral Rolls
On Monday, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of being disconnected from public sentiment after opposition MPs were briefly detained during a protest march. The march was against the controversial electoral rolls revision in Bihar, which the opposition has labeled as 'vote chori.'

High-profile figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar participated in the march from Parliament House to the Election Commission office but were halted by police en route. This incident marks a significant moment as such a large group of opposition MPs has reportedly never publicly demonstrated against the Election Commission in this manner before.

Gehlot argued that the incident represented a violation of parliamentary privileges, urging that to sustain public trust, the Election Commission should make voter list data available in a machine-readable format to ensure transparency. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the opposition's actions, claiming it aimed to disrupt stability and create anarchy in the nation.

