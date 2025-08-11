Opposition MPs Detained Amid Protest Over Bihar Electoral Rolls

On Monday, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of being disconnected from public sentiment after opposition MPs were briefly detained during a protest march. The march was against the controversial electoral rolls revision in Bihar, which the opposition has labeled as 'vote chori.'

High-profile figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar participated in the march from Parliament House to the Election Commission office but were halted by police en route. This incident marks a significant moment as such a large group of opposition MPs has reportedly never publicly demonstrated against the Election Commission in this manner before.

Gehlot argued that the incident represented a violation of parliamentary privileges, urging that to sustain public trust, the Election Commission should make voter list data available in a machine-readable format to ensure transparency. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized the opposition's actions, claiming it aimed to disrupt stability and create anarchy in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)