Punjab Government Withdraws Controversial Land Pooling Policy Amid Public Outcry

The Punjab government has officially retracted its polarizing land pooling policy, following a temporary injunction by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The policy faced widespread criticism and protest from farmers and local communities fearing potential land dispossession and adverse impacts on agriculture.

The High Court, in its order dated August 7, highlighted multiple legal and procedural shortcomings, including the absence of environmental and social impact assessments and a lack of stakeholder consultations. Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda criticized the policy's lack of transparency, inadequate grievance redressal mechanisms, and absence of budgetary clarity.

In response to the judicial stay and growing public discontent, marked by tractor marches and protests, the Punjab government decided to withdraw the policy before the court-imposed deadline. Political ramifications loom as the government faces criticism for its urbanization plans, which opponents view as a 'land grabbing' effort disguised as development.

(With inputs from agencies.)