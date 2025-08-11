Democracy in Question: Congress Demands Answers from ECI on Alleged 'Vote Theft'
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accuses the Election Commission of India of ignoring allegations of 'vote theft' raised by Rahul Gandhi. With political tensions rising, Congress demands clarity over dubious voter registrations. Detained opposition MPs emphasize the fight to maintain constitutional integrity as debates over voting irregularities intensify.
- Country:
- India
In a brewing political storm, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has challenged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address allegations of 'vote theft' put forth by the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.
He criticized the ECI for demanding an apology or substantiation of claims through an oath, suggesting that the Commission has overstepped its bounds. Highlighting concerns of electoral fraud, Baghel questioned, "Has the Election Commission itself become the country?"
The controversy erupted as opposition MPs were detained during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This followed accusations from Rahul Gandhi regarding systemic voter fraud, with claims of inflated voter lists and multiple voting instances. Amidst the chaos, Rahul Gandhi declared the fight is not for political gains but to uphold the Constitution and ensure the integrity of the voter list.
ALSO READ
Parliament in Chaos: Rahul Gandhi Sets the Stage for Crucial Operation Sindoor Debate
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Charges Over Hathras Remarks
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Tactics in India-Pakistan Standoff
We cannot afford a PM who doesn't have courage to use army the way it has to be used: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Government's Strategy on Operation Sindoor