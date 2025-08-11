Democracy in Question: Congress Demands Answers from ECI on Alleged 'Vote Theft'

In a brewing political storm, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has challenged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address allegations of 'vote theft' put forth by the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

He criticized the ECI for demanding an apology or substantiation of claims through an oath, suggesting that the Commission has overstepped its bounds. Highlighting concerns of electoral fraud, Baghel questioned, "Has the Election Commission itself become the country?"

The controversy erupted as opposition MPs were detained during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This followed accusations from Rahul Gandhi regarding systemic voter fraud, with claims of inflated voter lists and multiple voting instances. Amidst the chaos, Rahul Gandhi declared the fight is not for political gains but to uphold the Constitution and ensure the integrity of the voter list.