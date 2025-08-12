Vote Theft Allegations: Rahul Gandhi's Call to Action
The Delhi Congress screened a video by Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP of vote theft with the Election Commission's help. The initiative urged people to visit votechori.in/ecdemand for accountability. The campaign highlights systematic attacks on democracy and demands transparency in voter registration processes.
In a bold move, the Delhi unit of Congress screened a video presentation by Rahul Gandhi on Monday. Gandhi alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, is involved in 'vote theft' and urged the public to support the call for digital voter rolls.
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called on party members to spread the video widely and encouraged citizens to register on votechori.in/ecdemand to hold the poll panel accountable. The portal offers downloadable evidence, demanding scrutiny from the Election Commission.
Addressing party members, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's communication chairman Anil Bhardwaj emphasized the need for voter accountability. He sharply contrasted the approaches of the BJP, accusing the current government of undermining democracy through divisive tactics.
