Trump Calls for Tougher Crime Laws: Bail Reforms Under Fire

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced plans to press Congress to tighten U.S. crime laws, targeting no-cash bail reforms in cities like Chicago and New York. His announcement came during a White House press conference as he unveiled efforts to federalize control over Washington, D.C.'s police force and deploy National Guard troops.

The initiative, aimed at ending state-determined no-cash bail policies, calls for the Department of Justice to draft new legislation. Trump urged his Republican colleagues to champion the bill through Congress, despite it being unclear how these state laws would be overridden.

While some Republicans showed support, others appeared surprised by Trump's comments. House Oversight Committee members plan to hold hearings in September to address how these reforms might change the judicial landscape, particularly for young offenders tried as adults.

