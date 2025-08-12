Left Menu

Trump Calls for Tougher Crime Laws: Bail Reforms Under Fire

President Donald Trump announced his intention to ask Congress to reform U.S. crime laws, focusing on ending no-cash bail policies in certain cities. The move is part of a broader crackdown on violent crime, with the Justice Department crafting legislation aimed at stricter law enforcement measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:53 IST
Trump Calls for Tougher Crime Laws: Bail Reforms Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced plans to press Congress to tighten U.S. crime laws, targeting no-cash bail reforms in cities like Chicago and New York. His announcement came during a White House press conference as he unveiled efforts to federalize control over Washington, D.C.'s police force and deploy National Guard troops.

The initiative, aimed at ending state-determined no-cash bail policies, calls for the Department of Justice to draft new legislation. Trump urged his Republican colleagues to champion the bill through Congress, despite it being unclear how these state laws would be overridden.

While some Republicans showed support, others appeared surprised by Trump's comments. House Oversight Committee members plan to hold hearings in September to address how these reforms might change the judicial landscape, particularly for young offenders tried as adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025