GOP Pushes for Return of Texas Democrats Amid Redistricting Drama

Texas Republicans on Monday intensified efforts to bring Democrats back to the state legislature for a pivotal vote on a redistricting plan. The proposal, backed by President Trump, aims to increase Republican seats in Congress and has prompted a Democrat walkout.

In a move to pressure the absent legislators, House Speaker Dustin Burrows adjusted the voting schedule for vital disaster-recovery bills to Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of lawmakers' presence for this vote. Democratic legislators had fled to Democratic strongholds to avoid the session, delaying the controversial vote.

Governor Greg Abbott has pledged to track down absentee members, with law enforcement playing an active role. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened countermeasures if Texas continues. With control of future congressional seats at stake, both states' redistricting plans could significantly impact national politics.

