E.J. Antoni Nominated to Lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics

President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of E.J. Antoni, the chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the agency responsible for compiling national employment and inflation data.

"Our economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the numbers released are honest and accurate," Trump stated on social media late Monday night.

If confirmed by the Senate, Antoni will replace Erika McEntarfer, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden. Trump's decision to dismiss McEntarfer on August 1 followed a critical jobs report indicating significant revisions to job gains in May and June.