Odisha's Rising Tragedy: Series of Young Women's Fatal Immolations
Odisha's political leader Naveen Patnaik criticized the state's BJP government for its failure to instill confidence, following the tragic deaths of four women who self-immolated due to various issues. The rising number of such cases highlights systemic flaws and an urgent need for reforms to ensure women's safety.
- Country:
- India
Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, accused the state's BJP government of failing to instill confidence, leading to the tragic deaths of four women who immolated themselves in the past month.
Patnaik's remarks came shortly after a 13-year-old girl died in Bargarh district from self-immolation. He emphasized that these instances aren't isolated cases but part of a disturbing pattern of violence against women in the state.
Patnaik pointed out the BJP government's inaction, urging immediate reforms to make Odisha's daughters feel safe, valued, and heard. Each tragedy, he asserted, is a stark reminder of systemic failures demanding urgent redress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Hebei: Devastating Landslide Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes on Bareilly-Mathura Highway: Devotee's Sudden Demise
Tragedy in Hebei: Landslide Claims Lives Amid Torrential Rains
Tragedy Strikes: Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Temple Claims Lives and Injures Many