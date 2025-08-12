Left Menu

Odisha's Rising Tragedy: Series of Young Women's Fatal Immolations

Odisha's political leader Naveen Patnaik criticized the state's BJP government for its failure to instill confidence, following the tragic deaths of four women who self-immolated due to various issues. The rising number of such cases highlights systemic flaws and an urgent need for reforms to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:56 IST
Odisha's Rising Tragedy: Series of Young Women's Fatal Immolations
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, accused the state's BJP government of failing to instill confidence, leading to the tragic deaths of four women who immolated themselves in the past month.

Patnaik's remarks came shortly after a 13-year-old girl died in Bargarh district from self-immolation. He emphasized that these instances aren't isolated cases but part of a disturbing pattern of violence against women in the state.

Patnaik pointed out the BJP government's inaction, urging immediate reforms to make Odisha's daughters feel safe, valued, and heard. Each tragedy, he asserted, is a stark reminder of systemic failures demanding urgent redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025