Odisha's Rising Tragedy: Series of Young Women's Fatal Immolations

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, accused the state's BJP government of failing to instill confidence, leading to the tragic deaths of four women who immolated themselves in the past month.

Patnaik's remarks came shortly after a 13-year-old girl died in Bargarh district from self-immolation. He emphasized that these instances aren't isolated cases but part of a disturbing pattern of violence against women in the state.

Patnaik pointed out the BJP government's inaction, urging immediate reforms to make Odisha's daughters feel safe, valued, and heard. Each tragedy, he asserted, is a stark reminder of systemic failures demanding urgent redress.

