EU's Last-Ditch Appeal to Trump on Ukraine-Russia Summit

European Union leaders have made a last-minute appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to safeguard their security interests at the forthcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting in Alaska, where the EU is sidelined, aims to address the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

The summit is crucial as it remains unclear if Ukraine will participate, while Trump hints at territorial concessions to achieve peace. Despite Ukraine's resistance, Trump continues to advocate for potential land swaps, causing disquiet amongst European allies wary of unchecked Russian ambition.

The EU is grappling with internal dissent—most notably, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban abstaining from a unified front—while they strive to reinforce support for Ukraine before Trump's critical discussions with Putin.