EU's Last-Ditch Appeal to Trump on Ukraine-Russia Summit

EU leaders have appealed to President Trump to defend European security interests in an upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin. Concerns are rising as Trump suggests Ukraine may need to concede Russian-held territories to broker peace. European unity and skepticism about Putin's intentions are evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders have made a last-minute appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to safeguard their security interests at the forthcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting in Alaska, where the EU is sidelined, aims to address the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

The summit is crucial as it remains unclear if Ukraine will participate, while Trump hints at territorial concessions to achieve peace. Despite Ukraine's resistance, Trump continues to advocate for potential land swaps, causing disquiet amongst European allies wary of unchecked Russian ambition.

The EU is grappling with internal dissent—most notably, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban abstaining from a unified front—while they strive to reinforce support for Ukraine before Trump's critical discussions with Putin.

