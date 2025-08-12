Left Menu

Legal Showdown: K T Rama Rao vs. Bandi Sanjay Kumar over Defamatory Allegations

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleging defamatory comments over phone-tapping claims during the previous BRS government. The notice demanded an apology and warned of legal action if Kumar failed to comply. The clash highlights potential political motives.

Updated: 12-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:41 IST
K T Rama Rao, the BRS Working President, has filed a legal notice against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing him of making defamatory statements regarding alleged illegal phone-tapping activities. The contentious issue traces back to the previous BRS government's tenure.

The legal notice, dated August 11, highlights that Sanjay Kumar's comments were perceived as false and slanderous, intending to damage Rama Rao's reputation for political gains. Rao's lawyer specifies that the allegations lack evidence and appear strategically motivated.

Failing to secure an unconditional apology from Kumar could result in legal consequences, including civil or criminal action, against him. The notice reflects escalating tensions and the political undercurrents shaping the discourse between the two leaders.

