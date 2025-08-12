Zelenskiy Warns of Imminent Russian Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a warning regarding Russia's military activities, stating that the nation is preparing for new offensive operations. This declaration occurs mere days before a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Without delving into specifics, President Zelenskiy reported on social media platform X that Russian forces are signaling an escalation rather than a resolution in the ongoing conflict. The implications of these preparations underscore the challenges faced by Ukraine and its allies.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of maintaining global unity amidst these developments, signaling a call to action for international cooperation and vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)