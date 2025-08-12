Political Crossfire: Accusations Fly Between UP Leaders
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav engaged in a heated exchange on social media, accusing each other's parties of criminal affiliations and governance failures. Maurya targeted the SP family, while Yadav criticized the BJP's handling of law and order and economic issues.
The political landscape of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a flurry of accusations as Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav clashed on social media. Both leaders accused the opposite party of shielding criminals and failing the populace.
In a sharp critique, Maurya took to X to label "goons, mafia, and rioters" as affiliates of the 'Saifai family', alluding to the lineage of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. This provoked a swift rebuttal from Yadav, who claimed that the state's citizens are well aware of the true malefactors.
Yadav retorted by accusing the BJP of undermining the law with heavy-handed tactics and fostering societal issues like unemployment. Contrasting with SP's contributions of infrastructure and public welfare, Yadav disparaged the current government for propagating chaos and economic woes.
