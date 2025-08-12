Controversy Erupts Over Suresh Gopi's Lok Sabha Candidacy

The Congress party has leveled fresh allegations against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, accusing him of submitting a false declaration to be included on the voters' list in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming 2024 general election.

Following a formal police complaint, former Lok Sabha MP T N Prathapan, along with senior Congress leaders, alleged that Gopi falsely declared his residency to gain voter eligibility in Thrissur. Complaints about voter list inconsistencies continue as the Congress urges legal action.

With Thrissur's political climate under scrutiny, calls for Gopi's resignation and a re-election grow amid concerns of voter list manipulation. The Left criticizes Gopi's silence, while Kerala's General Education Minister demands action on the alleged malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)