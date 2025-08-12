Congress Protests Against BJP's Electoral Roll Manipulation
Congress workers demonstrated outside West Bengal's Raj Bhavan against the revision of electoral rolls. They accused the BJP of manipulating polls. Led by state unit president Subhankar Sarkar, the protest was halted by the police, resulting in arrests. Protesters allege BJP's past electoral manipulation.
Congress workers in West Bengal staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Raj Bhavan, voicing opposition to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process.
Led by Congress state unit president Subhankar Sarkar, the demonstration proceeded towards the governor's house but was intercepted by police forces, resulting in a commotion and the subsequent arrest of demonstrators.
Protesters underscored their claims by referencing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he had previously uncovered how the BJP allegedly manipulated the electoral process in past elections to secure victories.
