Vijaywargiya Criticizes Gandhi: A Political Showdown

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya launched a scathing criticism of Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, labeling the Congress leader's allegations of 'vote theft' as fundamentally 'irresponsible.' Vijaywargiya claimed that such accusations not only tarnish the reputation of India, the world's largest democracy, but also reflect the precarious state of mind of the opposition figure.

In a response to Gandhi's claims that the Election Commission was colluding with the ruling BJP, failing to uphold the 'one man, one vote' principle, Vijaywargiya dismissed the allegations as baseless. He cited India's globally acclaimed electoral process as a testament to its fairness and Gandhi's allegations as a misguided effort to explain Congress's electoral failures.

Vijaywargiya highlighted that Congress has faced substantial defeats, losing 27 elections over the past 13 years, suggesting that the party's leadership is reluctant to accept responsibility, opting instead to shift blame onto the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)