Left Menu

Vijaywargiya Criticizes Gandhi: A Political Showdown

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya criticized Rahul Gandhi for his allegations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission, labeling the Congress leader as 'irresponsible.' He argued that Gandhi's claims defame India and reflect poorly on the opposition party. Vijaywargiya also noted Congress's losing streak in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:11 IST
Vijaywargiya Criticizes Gandhi: A Political Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya launched a scathing criticism of Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, labeling the Congress leader's allegations of 'vote theft' as fundamentally 'irresponsible.' Vijaywargiya claimed that such accusations not only tarnish the reputation of India, the world's largest democracy, but also reflect the precarious state of mind of the opposition figure.

In a response to Gandhi's claims that the Election Commission was colluding with the ruling BJP, failing to uphold the 'one man, one vote' principle, Vijaywargiya dismissed the allegations as baseless. He cited India's globally acclaimed electoral process as a testament to its fairness and Gandhi's allegations as a misguided effort to explain Congress's electoral failures.

Vijaywargiya highlighted that Congress has faced substantial defeats, losing 27 elections over the past 13 years, suggesting that the party's leadership is reluctant to accept responsibility, opting instead to shift blame onto the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025