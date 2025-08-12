Argentina's Inflation Resilience Amid Market Volatility

Argentina is witnessing a slight uptick in monthly inflation rates, which rose to 1.8% in July from 1.6% in June, according to a Reuters poll. This comes despite recent market volatility marked by a 12% depreciation of the peso and approaching legislative elections.

The annual inflation rate is showing signs of easing, falling to 36.6% from June's 39.4%, a stark drop from the high of 289% at the start of 2024. Analysts suggest that regulated sectors and austerity measures have helped stabilize the economy despite external pressures.

President Javier Milei's fiscal policies, including a proposed penalty for fiscal deficits and vetoing increased spending, aim to consolidate economic stability as Argentina prepares for crucial legislative elections in October.

