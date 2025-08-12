Left Menu

Argentina's Inflation Resilience Amid Market Volatility

Argentina's inflation shows resilience against market volatility, with July's rate slightly increasing to 1.8% from June's 1.6%. Annual inflation slowed down to 36.6%. Despite peso depreciation, price dynamics remain stable, supported by austerity measures spearheaded by President Javier Milei ahead of October's mid-term legislative elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina is witnessing a slight uptick in monthly inflation rates, which rose to 1.8% in July from 1.6% in June, according to a Reuters poll. This comes despite recent market volatility marked by a 12% depreciation of the peso and approaching legislative elections.

The annual inflation rate is showing signs of easing, falling to 36.6% from June's 39.4%, a stark drop from the high of 289% at the start of 2024. Analysts suggest that regulated sectors and austerity measures have helped stabilize the economy despite external pressures.

President Javier Milei's fiscal policies, including a proposed penalty for fiscal deficits and vetoing increased spending, aim to consolidate economic stability as Argentina prepares for crucial legislative elections in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

