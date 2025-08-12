Left Menu

Historic Vote at Constitution Club: Rudy vs. Baliyan

The Constitution Club of India witnessed a significant election as BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy faced a strong challenge from party colleague Sanjeev Balyan. With a remarkable voter turnout, the election results are anticipated soon. Both candidates, reflecting different backgrounds and styles, vied for the influential Secretary position.

The Constitution Club of India witnessed an unprecedented election event as prominent political figures, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, cast their votes. In the spotlight were BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, an incumbent seeking to extend his leadership, and Sanjeev Balyan, challenging for the key Secretary position.

Rudy's nearly 25-year tenure as Secretary faces a bold challenge from Balyan. Among the electors, 627 voted, marking one of the highest turnouts in the club's election history. Leaders across party lines, such as Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju, participated as internal party dynamics and personal ties influenced the lineup.

Characterized by contrasts, Rudy's polished public persona as a veteran MP and commercial pilot stands against Balyan's grassroots appeal. With caste dynamics subtly influencing the race, the contest underscores the diverse political tapestry and the culmination awaited eagerly by insiders.

