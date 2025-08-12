Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Over 'Vote Chori'

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Election Commission for not enforcing 'one man, one vote'. He alleges widespread vote manipulation, citing instances like the case of Minta Devi, a 124-year-old voter. Congress demands reforms, protesting electoral roll issues, while Opposition MPs protest alleged electoral fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Over 'Vote Chori'
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of failing to uphold the democratic principle of 'one man, one vote', amidst allegations of vote manipulation. Addressing Congress general secretaries at the AICC's office, Gandhi claimed the party lost 48 Lok Sabha seats due to irregularities.

Gandhi referenced cases like Minta Devi, a 124-year-old voter in Bihar, to highlight flaws in the voters' list, claiming multiple seats were affected. He emphasized the necessity of protecting the Constitution and accused the EC of negligence in curbing these issues.

Opposition MPs, including Gandhi, advocated for clearer voter lists, staging protests against the EC. They alleged suppression of democracy and demanded urgent reforms, linking these issues to the broader threat against fair electoral practices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025