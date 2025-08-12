Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission Over 'Vote Chori'
Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Election Commission for not enforcing 'one man, one vote'. He alleges widespread vote manipulation, citing instances like the case of Minta Devi, a 124-year-old voter. Congress demands reforms, protesting electoral roll issues, while Opposition MPs protest alleged electoral fraud.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of failing to uphold the democratic principle of 'one man, one vote', amidst allegations of vote manipulation. Addressing Congress general secretaries at the AICC's office, Gandhi claimed the party lost 48 Lok Sabha seats due to irregularities.
Gandhi referenced cases like Minta Devi, a 124-year-old voter in Bihar, to highlight flaws in the voters' list, claiming multiple seats were affected. He emphasized the necessity of protecting the Constitution and accused the EC of negligence in curbing these issues.
Opposition MPs, including Gandhi, advocated for clearer voter lists, staging protests against the EC. They alleged suppression of democracy and demanded urgent reforms, linking these issues to the broader threat against fair electoral practices in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
