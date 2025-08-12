Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates Lifting Travel Restrictions for Young Ukrainian Men

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed lifting foreign travel restrictions for men aged 18-21, currently barred from leaving due to martial law amid the war with Russia. Zelenskiy suggests the new age limit be 22, aiming to enhance young men's ties with Ukraine and their educational prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:08 IST
Zelenskiy Advocates Lifting Travel Restrictions for Young Ukrainian Men
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday his initiative to remove foreign travel restrictions for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 21. These restrictions have been in place due to ongoing martial law as Ukraine endures its fourth year of conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy argues that lifting the ban will benefit young Ukrainians by promoting their educational and personal development within the country. He believes this move could help maintain strong ties between these young individuals and their homeland.

The current restrictions apply to men aged 18 to 60, deemed to be of fighting age. Zelenskiy is advocating for the upper limit to be adjusted to 22 years old, potentially opening new opportunities for Ukraine's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025