Zelenskiy Advocates Lifting Travel Restrictions for Young Ukrainian Men

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday his initiative to remove foreign travel restrictions for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 21. These restrictions have been in place due to ongoing martial law as Ukraine endures its fourth year of conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy argues that lifting the ban will benefit young Ukrainians by promoting their educational and personal development within the country. He believes this move could help maintain strong ties between these young individuals and their homeland.

The current restrictions apply to men aged 18 to 60, deemed to be of fighting age. Zelenskiy is advocating for the upper limit to be adjusted to 22 years old, potentially opening new opportunities for Ukraine's youth.

