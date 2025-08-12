Zelenskiy Advocates Lifting Travel Restrictions for Young Ukrainian Men
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed lifting foreign travel restrictions for men aged 18-21, currently barred from leaving due to martial law amid the war with Russia. Zelenskiy suggests the new age limit be 22, aiming to enhance young men's ties with Ukraine and their educational prospects.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday his initiative to remove foreign travel restrictions for Ukrainian men aged 18 to 21. These restrictions have been in place due to ongoing martial law as Ukraine endures its fourth year of conflict with Russia.
Zelenskiy argues that lifting the ban will benefit young Ukrainians by promoting their educational and personal development within the country. He believes this move could help maintain strong ties between these young individuals and their homeland.
The current restrictions apply to men aged 18 to 60, deemed to be of fighting age. Zelenskiy is advocating for the upper limit to be adjusted to 22 years old, potentially opening new opportunities for Ukraine's youth.
