Congress Rallies Against Alleged Voter Fraud: A 'Do-or-Die' Battle for Democracy

The Congress party is intensifying its campaign against alleged voter fraud, termed 'vote chori,' which it describes as a 'do-or-die' battle for democracy. The party has planned various activities, including marches and rallies, to raise public awareness and demand accountability from electoral authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has declared an all-out effort in its fight against what it calls 'vote chori,' a term for alleged voter fraud. Congress leaders assert that this campaign is a 'do-or-die' battle to preserve democracy.

A meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by prominent party figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set the stage for nationwide protests and awareness activities. The party plans to conduct 'Loktantra bachao mashaal marches' and other demonstrations to engage the public with their cause.

Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar emphasized the gravity of the issue, stating the threat posed to the democratic principle of 'one man, one vote.' The party's online portal, votechori.in/ecdemand, invites citizens to join the fight for electoral integrity and challenge alleged manipulations by electoral authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

