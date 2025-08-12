Rajya Sabha Turmoil: Clash Over Sports Bills Amid Protests

On Tuesday, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for a second consecutive time, due to uproarious protests by opposition members concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

At 2 PM, when the House reconvened, Sasmit Patra, who was chairing the session, facilitated the tabling of supplementary agenda reports. He announced that the Upper House would deliberate on two significant sports bills: The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, which had previously been approved by the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya commenced his speech on the proposed legislation amidst ongoing protests. As disorder continued, the Chair adjourned proceedings until 3 PM. Earlier, the session had been adjourned until 2 PM following strong opposition over the SIR issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)