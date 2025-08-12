Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Turmoil: Clash Over Sports Bills Amid Protests

The Rajya Sabha session was disrupted due to opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. As sports bills were scheduled for discussion, chaos ensued. Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 21 notices calling for business suspension. MP Derek O'Brien criticized rushed legislation procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:38 IST
Rajya Sabha Turmoil: Clash Over Sports Bills Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for a second consecutive time, due to uproarious protests by opposition members concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

At 2 PM, when the House reconvened, Sasmit Patra, who was chairing the session, facilitated the tabling of supplementary agenda reports. He announced that the Upper House would deliberate on two significant sports bills: The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, which had previously been approved by the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya commenced his speech on the proposed legislation amidst ongoing protests. As disorder continued, the Chair adjourned proceedings until 3 PM. Earlier, the session had been adjourned until 2 PM following strong opposition over the SIR issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025