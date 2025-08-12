Left Menu

Vandalism Controversy in Fatehpur: Political Tensions Rise

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP workers of vandalizing a mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, alleging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is protecting the culprits. Yadav advocates for employment over communal politics, highlighting the need for strict government action against those filmed in the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:26 IST
Vandalism Controversy in Fatehpur: Political Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a controversial vandalism incident at a mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, the political landscape is heating up. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused workers associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the crime, claiming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is attempting to shield those responsible.

This accusation comes as Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, criticized the ruling party's focus on divisive politics rather than addressing pressing issues like unemployment. He urged governmental authorities to take decisive action and arrest those involved, as captured in video recordings of the incident.

The current political tension illustrates a broader call to end communal politics, with Yadav urging for a shift toward policies centered on economic improvement and job creation, countering what he describes as the continuation of 'divide and rule' tactics akin to British colonial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025