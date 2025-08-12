Vandalism Controversy in Fatehpur: Political Tensions Rise

In the aftermath of a controversial vandalism incident at a mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, the political landscape is heating up. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused workers associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the crime, claiming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is attempting to shield those responsible.

This accusation comes as Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, criticized the ruling party's focus on divisive politics rather than addressing pressing issues like unemployment. He urged governmental authorities to take decisive action and arrest those involved, as captured in video recordings of the incident.

The current political tension illustrates a broader call to end communal politics, with Yadav urging for a shift toward policies centered on economic improvement and job creation, countering what he describes as the continuation of 'divide and rule' tactics akin to British colonial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)