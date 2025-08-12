Electoral Chaos: YSRCP and TDP Clash Over ZPTC Elections

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fierce attack against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of orchestrating electoral malpractices during the ZPTC elections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta. Reddy attributed widespread chaos to Naidu's alleged misuse of government machinery, claiming it undermined the democratic process.

The elections in these constituencies took a contentious turn following the arrest of YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy, which triggered unrest in the Kadapa district. YSRCP leaders demanded the cancellation of polls and fresh elections under central force supervision, citing voter intimidation and assaults on party workers.

Amid accusations of bias, both YSRCP and TDP leaders faced police actions, including house arrests. Allegations of booth capturing and violence marked the elections, escalating tensions between the rival parties and raising questions about the state's electoral integrity.