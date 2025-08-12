Left Menu

Electoral Chaos: YSRCP and TDP Clash Over ZPTC Elections

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP of rigging elections and using state machinery to undermine democracy in Pulivendula and Vontimitta. The conflict led to demands for election cancellations and criticisms of police actions amid allegations of booth capturing and voter intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:14 IST
Electoral Chaos: YSRCP and TDP Clash Over ZPTC Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fierce attack against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of orchestrating electoral malpractices during the ZPTC elections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta. Reddy attributed widespread chaos to Naidu's alleged misuse of government machinery, claiming it undermined the democratic process.

The elections in these constituencies took a contentious turn following the arrest of YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy, which triggered unrest in the Kadapa district. YSRCP leaders demanded the cancellation of polls and fresh elections under central force supervision, citing voter intimidation and assaults on party workers.

Amid accusations of bias, both YSRCP and TDP leaders faced police actions, including house arrests. Allegations of booth capturing and violence marked the elections, escalating tensions between the rival parties and raising questions about the state's electoral integrity.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025