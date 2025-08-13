Left Menu

Rudy Retains Control: A Political Contest in Constitution Club

Rajiv Pratap Rudy successfully maintained his position as the Secretary of Constitution Club, overcoming a strong challenge from fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan. The fiercely contested election saw participation from prominent figures like Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, with Rudy securing a victory through strategic alliances and his longstanding influence.

In a closely watched election, Rajiv Pratap Rudy upheld his 25-year tenure at the Constitution Club, outmaneuvering veteran BJP member Sanjeev Balyan. The election drew significant interest, with marquee names such as Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi participating in the voting process.

Rudy emerged victorious by over 100 votes, indicating continued support from a broad coalition of party members. Speaking to the media, he expressed gratitude for the backing received from various quarters, reinforcing the unity among parliamentarians.

The contest, often dubbed a 'BJP vs BJP' battle, was colored by diverse political dynamics and personal affiliations. Despite competing against a strong internal rival, Rudy's longstanding presence and strategic connections played a decisive role in ensuring his triumph in the club's pivotal election.

