White House to Oversee Smithsonian Review for Historical Accuracy

The White House will conduct an internal review of Smithsonian museums to ensure historically accurate portrayals ahead of America's 250th Independence anniversary. This follows President Trump's accusations of the institution promoting 'anti-American ideology,' generating concerns of political interference and affecting social progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has announced an internal review of Smithsonian museums and exhibitions to ensure accurate and inclusive portrayals of American history ahead of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. This follows allegations by President Donald Trump that the institution spreads 'anti-American ideology', which has raised alarms among civil rights advocates.

Three prominent White House officials informed Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch that the review will align with the administration's initiative to celebrate American exceptionalism and remove divisive narratives. An executive order issued by Trump earlier this year, titled 'Restoring Truth And Sanity To American History', criticized the institution of favoring a 'divisive, race-centered ideology'.

The White House letter also specified that the review will evaluate exhibition texts, websites, educational materials, and digital content, especially those planned for the upcoming 250th anniversary, urging corrections to be made within 120 days. The Smithsonian, which is funded by Congress but operates independently, stated that it will constructively engage with the White House and Congress on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

