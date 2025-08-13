High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin-Trump Summit Amid Ukraine's Crisis

In an escalating conflict, Russian troops have advanced further into eastern Ukraine, intensifying worries among European leaders ahead of a crucial summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Concerns loom over potential peace terms that could compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity.

As Russian forces push near Dobropillia, Ukraine's military is engaged in fierce combat, struggling against the incursion while reservists are being dispatched. President Trump has hinted at territorial swaps, sparking fears in Ukraine and across Europe of unfair concessions favoring Russia.

Although Trump's administration downplayed expectations for a ceasefire breakthrough at Friday's Alaska summit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the president's intent to personally evaluate Putin. Meanwhile, calls for Ukraine's participation and insistence on international law adherence remain strong before any agreement can be forged.