Rudy Retains Reins: Constitution Club Leadership Secured

Rajiv Pratap Rudy successfully defended his position as Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club, defeating Sanjeev Balyan in a high-stakes election. The event saw participation from prominent political figures. Rudy prevailed with a comfortable margin, as cross-party alliances and personal ties proved decisive.

  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Pratap Rudy has secured his position as the Secretary (Administration) of the Constitution Club after a high-profile election. Rudy maintained his dominance over 25 years despite facing strong opposition from fellow BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan in a closely watched contest.

The election drew notable participants such as Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Rudy emerged victorious with over 100 votes, benefiting from support across parties, while Balyan challenged the status quo with calls for change.

Rudy's victory reflects his continued influence and strong connections within the parliamentary community. The contest was marked by heavy lobbying and extensive campaigning, with over 680 votes cast. Rudy's longstanding ties and strategic alliances played a crucial role in his triumph, amidst the backdrop of BJP internal rivalries and caste dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

