Infiltration Thwarted: Clash Along LoC in Uri

The Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation occurred in the Churunda area in Baramulla district. A firefight is ongoing as officials anticipate more information.

Updated: 13-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:10 IST
The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.

The attempted breach took place in Churunda, a region within Baramulla district of north Kashmir. Authorities have confirmed an active exchange of fire.

Further details regarding the situation are eagerly awaited as the confrontation persists.

