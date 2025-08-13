Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to India's Brave Soldiers
Senior BJP leaders and local citizens participated in a 940-foot tricolor 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi to honor India's soldiers. The event, organized by BJP's youth wing, highlighted the nation's appreciation of its brave soldiers. BJP's Babulal Marandi criticized Congress for protests over electoral rolls.
In a significant pre-Independence Day event, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accompanied by the party's Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, took part in a 'Tiranga Yatra'. The rally, marked by a 940-foot tricolor, was held in Ranchi's Morabadi area, drawing widespread attention.
The procession, stretching for two kilometers, represented various sections of the society including BJP activists, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, NCC cadets, professionals, and local citizens, before concluding at Albert Ekka Chowk.
Highlighting the purpose of this initiative, Marandi emphasized that these rallies are a form of respect and tribute to India's soldiers, lauding their courage particularly during Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, Marandi did not shy away from commenting on Congress's protests regarding the special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, questioning their rationale and highlighting procedural checks by the Election Commission.
