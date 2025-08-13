Protests Erupt in Tumkuru Over Rajanna's Dismissal Amid Allegations of Political Conspiracy

Supporters of former Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna took to the streets on Wednesday, staging a protest at Town Hall Circle in Tumkuru. The demonstration came in response to his dismissal from the ministerial post, with protesters visibly holding banners featuring Rajanna's image. In reaction, authorities have heightened police presence around the city to maintain peace.

The controversy intensified on Tuesday when Union Minister Prahlad Joshi criticized the Congress party, alleging that individuals are being ousted for speaking the truth. Joshi revealed, 'He is considered very close to Siddaramaiah. As far as I know, CM instructed him that you would have to resign. But Rahul Gandhi gave a message that he has to be sacked. The message was not to accept his resignation. If someone tells the truth, that person is removed immediately. He is a 72-year-old ST leader. It is their greatest insult to democratic institutions and also to the community which he represents.'

Meanwhile, KN Rajanna addressed the media regarding his resignation, alluding to a 'huge conspiracy' surrounding his expulsion from the Cabinet. His departure follows his contentious comments on voter fraud, which appear to contradict the Congress party's policies, sparking uproar from opposing factions. Rajanna defended his voter theft remarks, stating, 'If we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with their eyes closed? These irregularities did take place—that's the truth.'