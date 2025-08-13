Diplomatic Dialogues: South Korea's Lee Jae Myung and Japan's Summit
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan for a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss improving regional peace and trilateral cooperation with the U.S. Set for August 23-24, the meeting aims to address historical tensions and U.S. tariff implications ahead of Lee's visit to the U.S.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a visit scheduled for August 23-24, according to an official announcement on Wednesday. The summit will focus on enhancing regional peace and strengthening trilateral cooperation alongside Washington.
Despite past criticism of Seoul's attempts to mend relations with Tokyo, Lee previously pledged to deepen ties during a prior meeting with Ishiba in June. Their relationship remains complicated by historical conflicts, dating back to Japan's colonial occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.
The upcoming summit comes as both nations are confronted with challenges related to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration. Following his meeting in Japan, Lee will proceed to the U.S. for talks with Trump on August 25.
