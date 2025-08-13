Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: South Korea's Lee Jae Myung and Japan's Summit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan for a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss improving regional peace and trilateral cooperation with the U.S. Set for August 23-24, the meeting aims to address historical tensions and U.S. tariff implications ahead of Lee's visit to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:34 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: South Korea's Lee Jae Myung and Japan's Summit
summit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a visit scheduled for August 23-24, according to an official announcement on Wednesday. The summit will focus on enhancing regional peace and strengthening trilateral cooperation alongside Washington.

Despite past criticism of Seoul's attempts to mend relations with Tokyo, Lee previously pledged to deepen ties during a prior meeting with Ishiba in June. Their relationship remains complicated by historical conflicts, dating back to Japan's colonial occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

The upcoming summit comes as both nations are confronted with challenges related to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration. Following his meeting in Japan, Lee will proceed to the U.S. for talks with Trump on August 25.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025