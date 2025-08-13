Rajasthan Congress Protests Alleged Voter List Discrepancies

The Rajasthan unit of the Congress party organized a protest on Wednesday against what they claim are discrepancies in the voter list. Led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, the march took off from the party's headquarters to Shaheed Smarak, with slogans like 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' echoing through the streets.

During the protest, Dotasra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning power through manipulated votes. He argued that under the guise of Special Intensive Revision, legitimate votes are being intentionally cut, while fake votes are added, allegedly benefiting the BJP. Rahul Gandhi has highlighted these issues, which Dotasra sees as a blatant violation of democratic principles.

Ashok Gehlot, the former chief minister, accused the Election Commission of India of inaction regarding the voter list errors, calling the situation unprecedented in history. He highlighted a significant concern in Bihar, where 60 lakh votes were reportedly removed without explanation, urging nationwide awareness of the issue. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other party figures demanded prompt clarification from the Election Commission.

