DMK District Secretaries Condemn Alleged Election Misconduct by BJP

DMK leaders, headed by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, passed resolutions condemning the BJP-led Union government and the Election Commission for alleged 'vote theft' in Bihar, and protested against an FIR on INDIA bloc MPs. The meeting emphasized bolstering Booth Level Committees to secure the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST
DMK District Secretaries Condemn Alleged Election Misconduct by BJP
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a pivotal DMK District Secretaries meeting, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, serious allegations were leveled against the BJP-led Union government and the Election Commission of India. Accusations of 'vote theft' during the recently conducted SIR exercise in Bihar formed the crux of the resolutions passed, demanding electoral integrity and reforms.

The assembly at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, saw participation from top leaders including Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK General Secretary Duraimuragan. The party denounced the registration of an FIR against INDIA bloc MPs protesting against the Election Commission, specifically targeting high-profile figures like Rahul Gandhi.

In a display of unification, Stalin encouraged party cadres to bolster Booth Level Committees, a strategic move aimed at countering perceived electoral manipulations ahead of the 2026 elections. Stressing the achievements of the Dravidian Model government's welfare schemes, Stalin's social media appeal underscored the necessity of vigilance and grassroots strengthening to ensure electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

