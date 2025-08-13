Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Leaders Criticize BJP's 'Vision 2047'

Senior Samajwadi Party leaders, Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, have strongly criticized the BJP's 'Vision 2047' policy, asserting that it's an unrealistic vision that fails to tackle current issues. They accuse the BJP of deferring critical promises and painting an overly optimistic future without addressing today's pressing concerns.

Updated: 13-08-2025 15:31 IST
Senior Samajwadi Party figures, Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, voiced fierce criticism towards the BJP's 'Vision 2047', during a recent assembly session. The leaders condemned the state government's ambitious plan as a pretense for selling dreams, lacking pragmatic resolutions for prevailing problems.

In an emphatic social media statement, Akhilesh Yadav demanded accountability instead of visions. He challenged the BJP to justify their unfulfilled promises, pointing to inconsistencies in rhetoric versus reality.

Shivpal Yadav ridiculed the document, asserting that farmers' economic plight contradicts promises of prosperity by 2047, and dismissed claims of future crime eradication as hollow gestures. The special monsoon session is set to dissect these critiques amid calls for present-day solutions over distant dreams.

