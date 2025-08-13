BJP Leaders Visit Dharmasthala Amid Mass Burial Probe

BJP legislators will visit Dharmasthala, a temple town in Dakshina Kannada district, on August 17. This occurs amidst an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into an alleged mass burial case, the party announced on Wednesday.

BJP's state president, B Y Vijayendra, stated that the visit's primary purpose is to offer obeisance to Lord Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy. 'We are visiting not as BJP leaders but as devotees,' he told reporters. Vijayendra expressed hope that the truth would emerge from the investigation.

The party has urged the Karnataka government to maintain Dharmasthala's religious sanctity and criticized elements believed to be spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, the SIT continues to investigate complaints regarding alleged mass burials in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)