BJP Leaders Visit Dharmasthala Amid Mass Burial Probe

BJP leaders plan a visit to Dharmasthala to pay respects to Lord Manjunatha Swamy amid a Special Investigation Team's probe into an alleged mass burial. The party emphasizes the visit is spiritual and has urged the government to protect Dharmasthala's religious sanctity amid rumors of misinformation by anti-social elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:54 IST
BJP legislators will visit Dharmasthala, a temple town in Dakshina Kannada district, on August 17. This occurs amidst an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into an alleged mass burial case, the party announced on Wednesday.

BJP's state president, B Y Vijayendra, stated that the visit's primary purpose is to offer obeisance to Lord Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy. 'We are visiting not as BJP leaders but as devotees,' he told reporters. Vijayendra expressed hope that the truth would emerge from the investigation.

The party has urged the Karnataka government to maintain Dharmasthala's religious sanctity and criticized elements believed to be spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, the SIT continues to investigate complaints regarding alleged mass burials in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

