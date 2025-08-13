Electoral Turmoil: Jagan Reddy's Claims Shake Andhra Pradesh's Political Landscape

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused major electoral discrepancies in Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming 2024 general elections, asserting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remains notably silent on the issue. Reddy claims that nearly 48 lakh votes were affected, marking the state's anomaly as the nation's largest.

During a press conference held at the YSRCP's central office in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that Rahul Gandhi's silence is due to a direct contact with Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP. He criticized Congress for not addressing these issues, further questioning the national spokesperson Manickam Tagore's stance on Naidu's alleged scam activities.

Amid various charges including scam allegations and illegal liquor operations, Reddy highlighted the persistent problems and the lack of immediate responses from the Congress and TDP. Following these accusations, YSRCP leaders have approached the Election Commission, which assured a Special Intensive Revision to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)